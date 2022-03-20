New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,993 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 111.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

