Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $194.91 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

