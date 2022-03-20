State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of TrueBlue worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 84,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBI stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

