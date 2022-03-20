Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Maximus were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 407,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,219,000 after purchasing an additional 235,796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Maximus by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 243,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

