Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Marten Transport worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 79,311.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.