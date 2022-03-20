State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $738,000 Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of AMERISAFE worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

