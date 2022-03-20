KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

KOSÉ Company Profile (Get Rating)

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.