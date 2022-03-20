KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $34.00.
KOSÉ Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KOSÉ (KSRYY)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.