Bevan Slattery Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Rating) insider Bevan Slattery sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.05 ($9.39), for a total value of A$39,150,000.00 ($28,165,467.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

