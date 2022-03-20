Amir Aghdaei Sells 114,702 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

