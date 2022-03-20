Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) to “Hold”

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Item 9 Labs Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. Item 9 Labs Corp. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Item 9 Labs alerts:

Shares of INLB opened at $1.06 on Friday. Item 9 Labs has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Item 9 Labs (INLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Item 9 Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Item 9 Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.