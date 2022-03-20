TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) CEO Purchases $3,076,428.72 in Stock

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) CEO Paul B. Prager bought 396,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,076,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WULF stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.88. TeraWulf Inc has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

