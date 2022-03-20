Danny McCarthy Sells 10,000,000 Shares of TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Stock

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Rating) insider Danny McCarthy sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32), for a total transaction of A$4,500,000.00 ($3,237,410.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.08.

About TerraCom

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and South Africa. It explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company holds interests in the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden and the Pentland projects covering an area of approximately 2,160 square kilometers, as well as the Clyde Park project that covers an area of approximately 133 square kilometers located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; the Blair Athol Coal Mine project; and the Springsure project covering an area of approximately 1,178 square kilometers situated in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

