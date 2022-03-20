Reviewing Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) & Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) and Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colfax has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xylem and Colfax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem $5.20 billion 3.05 $427.00 million $2.35 37.48 Colfax $3.85 billion 1.68 $71.66 million $0.46 87.15

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than Colfax. Xylem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xylem and Colfax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem 8.22% 14.67% 5.36% Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Xylem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Colfax shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Xylem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Colfax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xylem and Colfax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem 2 6 3 0 2.09 Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xylem presently has a consensus price target of $120.78, suggesting a potential upside of 37.14%. Given Xylem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xylem is more favorable than Colfax.

Summary

Xylem beats Colfax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water. The Applied Water segment encompasses the uses of water and focuses on the commercial, residential, and industrial end markets. The Measurement and Control Solutions segment focuses on developing technology solutions that enable intelligent use and conservation of critical water and energy resources as well as analytical instrumentation used in the testing of water. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.