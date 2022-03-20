Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Price Target Raised to $2.25

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SYN stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.67.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).
About Synthetic Biologics (Get Rating)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
