Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Price Target Raised to $2.25

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SYN stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

