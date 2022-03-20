HC Wainwright Increases Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target to $1.50

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

ASM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

