$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.92. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $577.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96.
In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,376 shares of company stock worth $30,444,888. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
