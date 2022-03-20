CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 1,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 127,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.24.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,997,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 240,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,430,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

