UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of UP Fintech worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TIGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
