UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of UP Fintech worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

TIGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.45. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

UP Fintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.