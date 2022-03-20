Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 110,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 632,628 shares.The stock last traded at $118.05 and had previously closed at $117.64.
CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.
About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.