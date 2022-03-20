Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 110,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 632,628 shares.The stock last traded at $118.05 and had previously closed at $117.64.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

