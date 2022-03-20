Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 119,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,679,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

