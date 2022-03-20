Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,535 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 522,533 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after purchasing an additional 404,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of CLF opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

