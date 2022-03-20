Spire Wealth Management Acquires 5,407 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 2,816.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

