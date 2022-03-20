Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 1,239.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $72.53 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69.

