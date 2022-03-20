Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 23.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

About General American Investors (Get Rating)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

