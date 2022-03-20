Cutler Group LP Has $141,000 Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Cutler Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMRGet Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.59.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

