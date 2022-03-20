Cutler Group LP Has $141,000 Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Cutler Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.59.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

