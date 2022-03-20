Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.60.

MASI stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

