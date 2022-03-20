BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $784.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

