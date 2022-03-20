Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target to $6.00

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cross Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

