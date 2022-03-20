Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.14

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 77405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

