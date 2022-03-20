Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Axle is poised to reap benefits from its strides in EV space. The Inovance and REE Automotive collaborations are likely to aid its top line. Its new driveline solution promises to offer greater business diversification and drive growth. Portfolio optimization is also enhancing the firm’s prospects. Divestment of its U.S iron casting operations has improved margins. However, the firm expects chip-related headwinds to persist in the near term, thereby inducing lost revenues. Production constraints, soaring commodity costs and freight and manufacturing inefficiencies are other concerns. R&D costs are expected to rise on the back of increased investments, thereby denting margins. The firm’s high debt-to-capital ratio of further restricts its financial flexibilities. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

AXL opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $969.68 million, a P/E ratio of 283.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after acquiring an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 581,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

