UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

