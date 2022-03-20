Comerica Bank Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.