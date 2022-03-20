Comerica Bank Acquires 1,295 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $484.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $230,745. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

