Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Medifast worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $21,040,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $16,750,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,641,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medifast by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 56,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Medifast by 531.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MED. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED opened at $186.26 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.44 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.56.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

