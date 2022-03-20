DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
DITHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised DS Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DS Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.83.
About DS Smith (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
