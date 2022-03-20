Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $230.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given a $230.00 price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $174.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.10. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

