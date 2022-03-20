ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 232.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

