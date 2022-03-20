MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.17 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $65,783,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

