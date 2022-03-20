Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

