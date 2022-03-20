EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,742 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

ENLC stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.81 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

