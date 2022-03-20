Comerica Bank Sells 222,690 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,690 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nokia were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

