Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.52.

NYSE:UAA opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

