Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $197.20 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.07.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

