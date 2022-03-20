Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $197.20 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

