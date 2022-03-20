ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ORIX were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IX. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ORIX by 127.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ORIX by 231.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 15.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ORIX by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

ORIX stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

