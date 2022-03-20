$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.05. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of FCX opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.