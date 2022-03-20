Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCF opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

