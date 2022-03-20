Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.72). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,739,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,063,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,684,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,640,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,400,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLO stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Xilio Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.85 and a quick ratio of 15.85.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

