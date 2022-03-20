Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEAV shares. William Blair started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

