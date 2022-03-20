Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

