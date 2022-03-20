Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.90. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

